Royals Rundown: The Beer is Flowing in Kauffman Stadium, As Royals Struggle in Texas

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker team up for another great episode! The crew talks about the Kansas City Royals’ tough loss on Tuesday, and some of the bright spots in the extra innings game. There is good news for Royals fans who are regulars at Kauffman Stadium! What is it and how is it a win-win for fans and the front office? Plus, what is Drew Waters’ status and who could the Royals send down when he returns? Is Scott Barlow washed? Tune in for that and more on a packed episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠.

Visit ⁠⁠⁠royalsreview.com⁠⁠⁠ for the best updates, analysis, and history on the Kansas City Royals!