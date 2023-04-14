Where you can find former Royals in 2023

Yesterday the A’s took on the Orioles in Baltimore, and in the spotlight were two former Royals. Ryan O’Hearn, who became a whipping boy among Royals fans, went two-for-three with three RBI and Brent Rooker - who was in Kansas City for the blink of an eye - smacked two home runs and added five more RBI.

But the former Royals player who has made the most waves in the first two weeks has been Franchy Cordero. The Yankees surprised many by giving him a MLB deal just before the season after Boston released him, and he has responded by hitting .250/.300/.714 with four home runs in his first eight games.

Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season.

Former Royals hitters in 2023 Player Team Level Player Team Level Hanser Alberto White Sox MLB (IL) Scott Alexander Giants MLB Abraham Almonte Mets Minors Nori Aoki Yakult Japan Andrew Benintendi White Sox MLB D.J. Burt White Sox Minors Orlando Calixte Chunichi Japan Franchy Cordero Yankees MLB Nick Dini Rays Minors Xavier Fernández White Sox Minors Lucius Fox Nationals Minors Maikel Franco Tohoku Japan Cam Gallagher Guardians MLB Michael Gigliotti Giants Minors Billy Hamilton White Sox Minors Elier Hernandez Rangers Minors Eric Hosmer Cubs MLB Khalil Lee Mets Minors Jack López Tigers Minors Martín Maldonado Astros MLB Ryan McBroom Hiroshima Japan Erick Mejia Nationals Minors Whit Merrifield Blue Jays MLB Anderson Miller Dodgers Minors Adalberto Mondesi Red Sox MLB (IL) Mike Moustakas Rockies MLB Wil Myers Reds MLB Ryan O'Hearn Orioles MLB Chris Owings Pirates Minors Blake Perkins Brewers Minors Brett Phillips Angels MLB Angel Pierre Red Sox Minors Manny Piña Athletics MLB (IL) Matt Reynolds Reds Minors Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks Minors Sebastián Rivero White Sox Minors Brent Rooker Athletics MLB Esteury Ruiz Athletics MLB Carlos Santana Pirates MLB Frank Schwindel Orix Japan Jorge Soler Marlins MLB Michael A. Taylor Twins MLB Meibrys Viloria Guardians MLB