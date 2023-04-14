 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where you can find former Royals in 2023

Old friend alert!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Yesterday the A’s took on the Orioles in Baltimore, and in the spotlight were two former Royals. Ryan O’Hearn, who became a whipping boy among Royals fans, went two-for-three with three RBI and Brent Rooker - who was in Kansas City for the blink of an eye - smacked two home runs and added five more RBI.

But the former Royals player who has made the most waves in the first two weeks has been Franchy Cordero. The Yankees surprised many by giving him a MLB deal just before the season after Boston released him, and he has responded by hitting .250/.300/.714 with four home runs in his first eight games.

Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season.

Former Royals hitters in 2023

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Hanser Alberto White Sox MLB (IL)
Scott Alexander Giants MLB
Abraham Almonte Mets Minors
Nori Aoki Yakult Japan
Andrew Benintendi White Sox MLB
D.J. Burt White Sox Minors
Orlando Calixte Chunichi Japan
Franchy Cordero Yankees MLB
Nick Dini Rays Minors
Xavier Fernández White Sox Minors
Lucius Fox Nationals Minors
Maikel Franco Tohoku Japan
Cam Gallagher Guardians MLB
Michael Gigliotti Giants Minors
Billy Hamilton White Sox Minors
Elier Hernandez Rangers Minors
Eric Hosmer Cubs MLB
Khalil Lee Mets Minors
Jack López Tigers Minors
Martín Maldonado Astros MLB
Ryan McBroom Hiroshima Japan
Erick Mejia Nationals Minors
Whit Merrifield Blue Jays MLB
Anderson Miller Dodgers Minors
Adalberto Mondesi Red Sox MLB (IL)
Mike Moustakas Rockies MLB
Wil Myers Reds MLB
Ryan O'Hearn Orioles MLB
Chris Owings Pirates Minors
Blake Perkins Brewers Minors
Brett Phillips Angels MLB
Angel Pierre Red Sox Minors
Manny Piña Athletics MLB (IL)
Matt Reynolds Reds Minors
Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks Minors
Sebastián Rivero White Sox Minors
Brent Rooker Athletics MLB
Esteury Ruiz Athletics MLB
Carlos Santana Pirates MLB
Frank Schwindel Orix Japan
Jorge Soler Marlins MLB
Michael A. Taylor Twins MLB
Meibrys Viloria Guardians MLB

Former Royals pitchers in 2023

Player Team Level
Player Team Level
Albert Abreu Yankees MLB
Jason Adam Rays MLB
Anthony Bender Marlins MLB (IL)
Scott Blewett Braves Minors
Brad Boxberger Cubs MLB
Aaron Brooks Padres Minors
Jesse Chavez Braves MLB
Fernando Cruz Reds MLB
Johnny Cueto Marlins MLB (IL)
Garrett Davila White Sox Minors
Luis de la Rosa Red Sox Minors
Jake Diekman White Sox MLB
Daniel Duarte Reds Minors
Danny Duffy Rangers Minors
Chris Ellis Orioles Minors
Pedro Fernandez Brewers Minors
Brandon Finnegan White Sox Minors
Grant Gambrell Red Sox Minors
Robert Garcia Marlins Minors
Ashton Godeau Tigers MLB
Ofreidy Gómez Orioles Minors
Foster Griffin Yomiuri Japan
Liam Hendriks White Sox MLB
Tim Hill Padres MLB
Nick Howard Braves Minors
Jakob Junis Giants MLB
Jake Kalish Angels Minors
Ian Kennedy Rangers MLB
Ben Lively Reds Minors
Jorge López Twins MLB
Richard Lovelady Athletics Minors
Elvis Luciano Yomiuri Japan
Andrés Machado Nationals Minors
Sean Manaea Giants MLB
Michael Mariot Tigers Minors
Yunior Marte Phillies Minors
Wyatt Mills Red Sox MLB (IL)
Anthony Misiewicz Diamondbacks Minors
Josh Mitchell Twins Minors
Yohanse Morel Rangers Minors
Jake Odorizzi Astros MLB (IL)
Spencer Patton Athletics Minors
Joel Payamps Brewers MLB
Matt Peacock Diamondbacks Minors
Wily Peralta Nationals Minors
Julio Pinto Reds Minors
A.J. Puckett Mariners Minors
Emmanuel Ramirez Yankees Minors
Cody Reed Rays Minors
Stephen Ridings Mets MLB (IL)
Wilking Rodriguez Cardinals MLB (IL)
Sam Selman Athletics Minors
Braden Shipley Mariners Minors
Burch Smith Hanwha Korea
Will Smith Rangers MLB
Gabe Speier Mariners MLB
Eric Stout Mariners Minors
Matt Strahm Phillies MLB
Daniel Tillo Giants Minors
Jace Vines Phillies Minors
Nolan Watson Padres Minors
Luke Weaver Reds MLB (IL)
Nathan Webb Pirates Minors
Kyle Zimmer Reds Minors
Tyler Zuber Diamondbacks Minors

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...