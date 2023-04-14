Where you can find former Royals in 2023

Yesterday the A’s took on the Orioles in Baltimore, and in the spotlight were two former Royals. Ryan O’Hearn, who became a whipping boy among Royals fans, went two-for-three with three RBI and Brent Rooker - who was in Kansas City for the blink of an eye - smacked two home runs and added five more RBI.
But the former Royals player who has made the most waves in the first two weeks has been Franchy Cordero. The Yankees surprised many by giving him a MLB deal just before the season after Boston released him, and he has responded by hitting .250/.300/.714 with four home runs in his first eight games.
Here’s where you can find former Royals and Royals farmhands on affiliated rosters and in Asia this season.
Former Royals hitters in 2023
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Hanser Alberto
|White Sox
|MLB (IL)
|Scott Alexander
|Giants
|MLB
|Abraham Almonte
|Mets
|Minors
|Nori Aoki
|Yakult
|Japan
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|MLB
|D.J. Burt
|White Sox
|Minors
|Orlando Calixte
|Chunichi
|Japan
|Franchy Cordero
|Yankees
|MLB
|Nick Dini
|Rays
|Minors
|Xavier Fernández
|White Sox
|Minors
|Lucius Fox
|Nationals
|Minors
|Maikel Franco
|Tohoku
|Japan
|Cam Gallagher
|Guardians
|MLB
|Michael Gigliotti
|Giants
|Minors
|Billy Hamilton
|White Sox
|Minors
|Elier Hernandez
|Rangers
|Minors
|Eric Hosmer
|Cubs
|MLB
|Khalil Lee
|Mets
|Minors
|Jack López
|Tigers
|Minors
|Martín Maldonado
|Astros
|MLB
|Ryan McBroom
|Hiroshima
|Japan
|Erick Mejia
|Nationals
|Minors
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|MLB
|Anderson Miller
|Dodgers
|Minors
|Adalberto Mondesi
|Red Sox
|MLB (IL)
|Mike Moustakas
|Rockies
|MLB
|Wil Myers
|Reds
|MLB
|Ryan O'Hearn
|Orioles
|MLB
|Chris Owings
|Pirates
|Minors
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|Minors
|Brett Phillips
|Angels
|MLB
|Angel Pierre
|Red Sox
|Minors
|Manny Piña
|Athletics
|MLB (IL)
|Matt Reynolds
|Reds
|Minors
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
|Sebastián Rivero
|White Sox
|Minors
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|MLB
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|MLB
|Carlos Santana
|Pirates
|MLB
|Frank Schwindel
|Orix
|Japan
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|MLB
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins
|MLB
|Meibrys Viloria
|Guardians
|MLB
Former Royals pitchers in 2023
|Player
|Team
|Level
|Albert Abreu
|Yankees
|MLB
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|MLB
|Anthony Bender
|Marlins
|MLB (IL)
|Scott Blewett
|Braves
|Minors
|Brad Boxberger
|Cubs
|MLB
|Aaron Brooks
|Padres
|Minors
|Jesse Chavez
|Braves
|MLB
|Fernando Cruz
|Reds
|MLB
|Johnny Cueto
|Marlins
|MLB (IL)
|Garrett Davila
|White Sox
|Minors
|Luis de la Rosa
|Red Sox
|Minors
|Jake Diekman
|White Sox
|MLB
|Daniel Duarte
|Reds
|Minors
|Danny Duffy
|Rangers
|Minors
|Chris Ellis
|Orioles
|Minors
|Pedro Fernandez
|Brewers
|Minors
|Brandon Finnegan
|White Sox
|Minors
|Grant Gambrell
|Red Sox
|Minors
|Robert Garcia
|Marlins
|Minors
|Ashton Godeau
|Tigers
|MLB
|Ofreidy Gómez
|Orioles
|Minors
|Foster Griffin
|Yomiuri
|Japan
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|MLB
|Tim Hill
|Padres
|MLB
|Nick Howard
|Braves
|Minors
|Jakob Junis
|Giants
|MLB
|Jake Kalish
|Angels
|Minors
|Ian Kennedy
|Rangers
|MLB
|Ben Lively
|Reds
|Minors
|Jorge López
|Twins
|MLB
|Richard Lovelady
|Athletics
|Minors
|Elvis Luciano
|Yomiuri
|Japan
|Andrés Machado
|Nationals
|Minors
|Sean Manaea
|Giants
|MLB
|Michael Mariot
|Tigers
|Minors
|Yunior Marte
|Phillies
|Minors
|Wyatt Mills
|Red Sox
|MLB (IL)
|Anthony Misiewicz
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
|Josh Mitchell
|Twins
|Minors
|Yohanse Morel
|Rangers
|Minors
|Jake Odorizzi
|Astros
|MLB (IL)
|Spencer Patton
|Athletics
|Minors
|Joel Payamps
|Brewers
|MLB
|Matt Peacock
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
|Wily Peralta
|Nationals
|Minors
|Julio Pinto
|Reds
|Minors
|A.J. Puckett
|Mariners
|Minors
|Emmanuel Ramirez
|Yankees
|Minors
|Cody Reed
|Rays
|Minors
|Stephen Ridings
|Mets
|MLB (IL)
|Wilking Rodriguez
|Cardinals
|MLB (IL)
|Sam Selman
|Athletics
|Minors
|Braden Shipley
|Mariners
|Minors
|Burch Smith
|Hanwha
|Korea
|Will Smith
|Rangers
|MLB
|Gabe Speier
|Mariners
|MLB
|Eric Stout
|Mariners
|Minors
|Matt Strahm
|Phillies
|MLB
|Daniel Tillo
|Giants
|Minors
|Jace Vines
|Phillies
|Minors
|Nolan Watson
|Padres
|Minors
|Luke Weaver
|Reds
|MLB (IL)
|Nathan Webb
|Pirates
|Minors
|Kyle Zimmer
|Reds
|Minors
|Tyler Zuber
|Diamondbacks
|Minors
