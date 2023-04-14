 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Braves Friday game thread

Singer Night!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Royals open a three-game weekend set against the Atlanta Braves, but you won’t have Dayton Moore around anymore to make Braves jokes! The Royals last hosted the Braves in 2019, when they dropped a two-game set against them. Brady Singer was still in college back then, but he heads to the hill for the Royals tonight.

The Braves start 39-year old Charlie Morton, who went in the same draft as Zack Greinke. No one throws more curveballs than Morton, so expect a lot of benders tonight.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...