Royals vs. Braves Friday game thread

The Royals open a three-game weekend set against the Atlanta Braves, but you won’t have Dayton Moore around anymore to make Braves jokes! The Royals last hosted the Braves in 2019, when they dropped a two-game set against them. Brady Singer was still in college back then, but he heads to the hill for the Royals tonight.

Brady Singer heads to the mound as we take on the Braves to open the homestand.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/lUTVqxxzsn — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 14, 2023

The Braves start 39-year old Charlie Morton, who went in the same draft as Zack Greinke. No one throws more curveballs than Morton, so expect a lot of benders tonight.

Road trip starts tonight in Kansas City!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/urWaMw7zdt — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 14, 2023

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.