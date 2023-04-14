Homer-happy Braves rout Royals 10-3

The Braves smacked five home runs, three of them coming in the first two innings of Brady Singer, on their way to a 10-3 win over the Royals on Friday night. The Royals fall to 4-10 and have lost seven of their eight home games this year.

The Braves jumped on Singer immediately, with Ronald Acuña Jr. leading off the game with a single, followed by back-to-back home runs by Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Doubles by Eddie Rosario and Vaughn Grissom would plate a fourth run in the inning to put the Royals in a big hole.

The Royals would get one run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI ground out by Vinnie Pasquantino to plate MJ Melendez. But Singer would give that run right back and more with a solo home run by Sam Hilliard and a two-run RBI double by Sean Murphy to make it 7-1 by the second inning.

Singer would actually settle down after that and miss some bats, lasting five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks allowed, although he did allow a fourth home run to Sean Murphy in the fifth.

Brady Singer is the 4th pitcher in MLB history to allow 8 runs, 4 HR and strike out 8 batters in an outing. #Royals https://t.co/otZKQqRKyx — Craig Brown (@CraigBrown_KC) April 15, 2023

The Royals loaded the bases in the third with one out, thanks to some shoddy defense by Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom, but failed to plate a run. In the fourth, Michael Massey drove home a run on a sac fly after Edward Olivares had initially tripled. They loaded the bases again in the fifth, but only scored when Kyle Isbel was hit by a pitch, with Olivares following that up by hitting into a double play.

Acuña homered in the sixth of Jose Cuas to give the Braves their fifth home run of the night, giving the Braves double-digits in runs scored. Josh Staumont made his season debut for the Royals with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and Amir Garrett and Carlos Hernandez were able to keep the Braves off the scoreboard for the final two frames. Bobby Witt Jr. enjoyed his second consecutive three-hit performance, but the Royals had just seven hits overall with two walks.

The Royals will face the Braves again tomorrow afternoon at 3:10 CT with Kris Bubic scheduled to face right-hander Bryce Elder.