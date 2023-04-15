Royals vs. Braves Saturday game thread

It was raining home runs last night, but today we may get the wetter stuff from the sky as thunderstorms are expected this afternoon.

Between raindrops, Kris Bubic will pitch, looking to build upon a very impressive outing his last time out against San Francisco.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Kris Bubic as we look to even the series vs. the Braves.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/ENRQBfZFQK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 15, 2023

Second-year pitcher Bryce Elder will make the start for the Braves. He has yet to give up a run in two starts so far, but doesn’t exactly blow hitters away with a fastball that barely cracks 90 mph.

Here's how the #Braves will line up this afternoon in Kansas City!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/fWhHyn5kYj — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 15, 2023

Game time is scheduled for 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.