Royals vs. Braves Saturday game thread

Rain, rain stay away.

By Max Rieper
Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

It was raining home runs last night, but today we may get the wetter stuff from the sky as thunderstorms are expected this afternoon.

Between raindrops, Kris Bubic will pitch, looking to build upon a very impressive outing his last time out against San Francisco.

Second-year pitcher Bryce Elder will make the start for the Braves. He has yet to give up a run in two starts so far, but doesn’t exactly blow hitters away with a fastball that barely cracks 90 mph.

Game time is scheduled for 3:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

