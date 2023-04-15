Sean Murphy wrecks Royals in 9-3 Braves win

Braves catcher Sean Murphy had a day, smacking two doubles and a home run, driving in four runs in a 9-3 Braves win on a cold, wet Saturday evening. Lefty Kris Bubic lasted five innings, but was not as effective as his last time out, giving up 10 hits and five runs, with some reduced velocity.

Kris Bubic Fastball...



April 4: 93.5 mph, 17" carry, 2" run

April 9: 92.8 mph, 15.5" carry, 8" run

Today: 90.4 mph, 14" carry, 8" run



Not great! #Royals — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 15, 2023

The game was delayed over two hours over weather concerns, but the Braves were ready to hit when play began. Murphy doubled home Austin Riley to put the Braves on the board against Bubic. The Royals tied it right back in the opening frame when Salvador Perez doubled home Bobby Witt Jr.

But the Braves piled it on Bubic in the third. After Ronald Acuña Jr. led off with a walk, Murphy doubled again to drive home a run. An Ozzie Albies single plated two more, to make it 4-1 Braves. Murphy would make it 5-1 in the fifth with a solo home run, his third of the year.

Sean Murphy - Atlanta Braves (3) pic.twitter.com/SUuIpuqMLm — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 16, 2023

The Royals clawed their way back into the game against Braves starter Bryce Elder. Bobby Witt Jr. continued his torrid hitting with an RBI double to lead off the fifth, giving him three consecutive multi-hit games. Kyle Isbel doubled him home to make it 5-2. In the sixth Hunter Dozier led off with a single, with Jackie Bradley Jr. doubling him home for another run.

But the Braves made it a laugher in the eighth off reliever Ryan Yarbrough. He loaded the bases and walked in back-to-back runs to make it 7-3. Another two-run Albies single gave us the final score, 9-3.

The Royals fall to 4-11 and will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 with Zack Greinke on the hill against Kyle Wright.