Gamethread XVI - Atlanta at Royals

The Royals are not doing so hot early in this season. There’s no getting around that. The rallying cry of KC fans has become, “They can’t lose every game!” Kansas City has lost five of their last six but will look to avoid the sweep against Atlanta, today.

Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals. He has pitched reasonably effectively so far this season, but has received absolutely no run support and so his record is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA. It would almost be kind of funny to see if he could lose 20 games while carrying an ERA under 3.50.

Atlanta will counter with tall righty Kyle Wright. Wright has pitched in parts of six major league seasons but seemed to break out last year when he pitched 180.1 innings across 30 starts and won 21 games with a 3.19 ERA. He has only made one start so far this year and it didn’t exactly go well; he gave up four runs in only three innings against Cincinnati. He was extremely wild, hitting two batters and walking another four in addition to giving up four hits. The Royals should look to be patient and probably be ready to duck.

