Royals Fumble Series Finale, Fans’ Pain Continues

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco bring you the Kansas City Royals news and analysis you need, after a disappointing sweep at home to the Atlanta Braves. The Royals sit at 4-12, with the worst offense in all of MLB. How does this change the pair’s outlook on the remaining season? Plus, the Sunday loss to Atlanta was especially heartbreaking after a tied game heading into the 9th inning. How much of the blame is on Scott Barlow after the worst season start in his career? Also, should Royals fans be pointing fingers at the players or manager Matt Quatraro? All that and more on today’s episode!

