Royals Rumblings - News for April 17, 2023

Vinnie Pasquantino likes the fight the team showed in Sunday’s loss, writes Pete Grathoff.

“Showing fight was good,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “We’re all disappointed with the result, felt like we were coming back in that game and let it slip away.”

Matt Quatraro is not concerned about Scott Barlow.

Barlow has taken a couple of losses in the past week, but Quatraro said he’s pleased with how his closer is performing. “An inside-out base hit,” Quatraro said, reflecting on Grissom’s game-winner to the opposite field. “He’s throwing the ball fine. I have no issues with how he is throwing at all.”

Kris Bubic lands on the Injured List.

Bubic gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings Saturday during the Braves’ 9-3 victory over the Royals. Afterward, Bubic said a rain delay and cool temperatures may have led to forearm tightness. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said before Sunday’s game that Bubic was “getting further diagnostics,” so the severity of the injury remains unknown. But it was serious enough to land Bubic on the IL.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about Michael Massey’s struggles.

Massey is striking out in 36.6 percent of his plate appearances this year and hasn’t drawn a single walk this year to boot. That is a far cry from the 23.7 percent K rate and 4.6 percent BB rate a season ago. Even though those 2022 numbers aren’t exactly great, his power more than made up for it last year. The same can’t be said with his current walk and strikeout numbers. And thus, it will be interesting to see if Massey can lay off more on those pitches low and away and instead, take advantage and pounce on pitches, especially fastballs, thrown down or in the middle of the strike zone in the next couple of weeks.

Vahe Gregorian catches up with Bubba Starling, who opens up about his struggles.

Anne Rogers writes about Mike Jirschele’s 1,000th career win.

The Mets call up top hitting prospect Brett Baty.

Domingo German is told to wash his hands in the middle of a perfect game bid.

The Angels call up 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto.

How the Rangers hope to get back to contention.

Why Boston rookie Masataka Yoshida has had a slow start.

There is a possum living in the Oakland broadcast booth.

Trevor Bauer makes his debut in the minors in Japan.

Are Craig Kimbrel or Kenley Jansen Hall of Famers?

An outfielder in Korea admits to illegal online gambling.

This year is the 100th anniversary of night baseball.

