Game 17 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

Jacob DeGrom is a monster. The Royals, meanwhile, are trotting out a lineup against him that includes Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier, Matt Duffy, Nicky Lopez, and Nate Eaton. In a row. Meanwhile, the Royals are trotting out Jordan Lyles, so...yeah.

What that means is that the Royals are just gonna get stomped on or they’re going to score a dozen runs inexplicably. There is no in between. Let’s see what’s what.

Rangers lineup

Royals lineup