Game 17 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

Jacob DeGrom is a monster. The Royals, meanwhile, are trotting out a lineup against him that includes Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier, Matt Duffy, Nicky Lopez, and Nate Eaton. In a row. Meanwhile, the Royals are trotting out Jordan Lyles, so...yeah.
What that means is that the Royals are just gonna get stomped on or they’re going to score a dozen runs inexplicably. There is no in between. Let’s see what’s what.
Rangers lineup
deGrom day in KC. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/Cs4A2RkiRm— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 17, 2023
Royals lineup
Here's how we're taking the field behind Jordan Lyles to open the series vs. the Rangers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/Gz7EH8n0mR— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 17, 2023
