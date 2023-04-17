 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 17 Thread: Rangers vs. Royals

It’s Jacob DeGrom again, wheeeee

By Matthew LaMar
Apr 11, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob DeGrom is a monster. The Royals, meanwhile, are trotting out a lineup against him that includes Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier, Matt Duffy, Nicky Lopez, and Nate Eaton. In a row. Meanwhile, the Royals are trotting out Jordan Lyles, so...yeah.

What that means is that the Royals are just gonna get stomped on or they’re going to score a dozen runs inexplicably. There is no in between. Let’s see what’s what.

Rangers lineup

Royals lineup

