Royals Rumblings - News for April 19, 2023

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors highlighted the Royals offensive woes:

Entering play Tuesday, the Royals sit 28th in the majors in runs scored (54). They’re dead last in all three triple slash stats with a .202/.264/.326 team batting line. Only the Giants have a higher strikeout rate than Kansas City’s 26.5% clip and they’re 25th in walk percentage. With that kind of offense, it’s not a surprise the Royals have been outscored by 32 runs and limped to a 4-13 start. As one would expect given the extent of their struggles, the Royals aren’t getting much production virtually anywhere in the lineup. Duffy has been solid in a limited role. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been excellent and is somewhat quietly making a case for himself as one of the sport’s best young hitters. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been adequate. Beyond that trio, the offense has been almost completely unproductive.

Craig Brown’s intro into the analysis of last night’s game resonated deeply in my weary bones:

There’s no finger-pointing here. The new staff deserves—and will get—time. Same for most of the players. But there is no denying that with just over 10 percent of the season gone, the Royals are playing some of the most uninspiring baseball we’ve seen in these parts for quite some time. Tuesday’s 12-2 loss was just the latest in a string of limp baseball. The Royals are 1-11 at home. It sucks for those of us who care. And it sucks for those who want to care. There’s still plenty of time to turn this around…to find respectability…to play a brand of baseball that will make people care. For now, though…It just plain sucks.

[please imagine some alert sound effects blaring here] Statcast data is available for Triple-A!!!! [please imagine the alert sound effect ceasing now]

Anybody know where the closest cricket tryouts are?! https://t.co/fOdhxx6h8a — Nick Ahmed (@NickAhmed13) April 19, 2023

The Reds signed Hunter Greene to a 6-year contract.

Carlos Carrasco is headed to the IL with inflammation in his elbow.

Interesting job listing: Boras Corp. Baseball Arbitration Research Market Analyst.

Giancarlo Stanton’s legs have failed him again.

For Succession fans: is $63 million an overpay for Logan Roy’s house?

David’s Bridal filed bankruptcy for the second time in five years. Now where will bridesmaids get their satin dresses that they can “definitely wear again?”

Mountain climber Noel Hanna died during a climb in Nepal.

The first and second Apple Stores are opening in India this week.

BMW, Rivian, Hyundai, Volvo lose access to EV tax credit.

Apparently being a contestant on Love Is Blind is psychologically hellish.

Season three of The Great is among this list of things coming to Hulu in May.

SOTD: Alabama - I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)