Sunday game thread - Twins at Royals

Baseball may be back but it seems like someone forgot to tell the Royals offense. Through two games they have mustered two extra-base hits and no runs. Still, today is another day and it’s impossible to imagine a baseball team going all 162 without ever crossing the plate.

Today’s matchup features Brad Keller going for Kansas City. The right-hander lost his job in the rotation late last season after two years of poor play but thanks to the new pitches coaches and some time spent at the Driveline institute, he earned a chance to redeem himself this spring. He added a curveball to his arsenal and the hope is that it will make all the difference.

The Twins will send out righty Joe Ryan to counter. Ryan is in his third season at age 26 and had a more-than-solid campaign last season which saw him amass 13 wins with a 3.55 ERA. He doesn’t strike out a ton but he absolutely limits walks. He made four starts against KC last season, winning them all and allowing only three runs across 24 innings in those games. The Royals are going to have their hands full with him

New manager Matt Quatraro has posted his third different starting lineup in as many games. This one will see newcomers Matt Duffy and Jackie Bradley Jr. get their first starts of the season and bat at the bottom of the order. That means every position player will have made it on to the field after today’s first pitch. If Scott Barlow pitches, then every reliever will have made an appearance as well. We’ll still have to wait two more games to see the final two rotation members make their 2023 debuts, however.

Lineups

Brad Keller heads to the mound for the series finale vs. the Twins.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/wp3qffzuip — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 2, 2023