Royals Rundown: A Winless Homestand Marks New Low, Stats Prove the Story!

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco round up the Texas Rangers series, where the Royals extended a six-game losing streak. Amid offensive struggles and historic new lows, why are fans focused on MJ Melendez? This performance has Jacob in shambles!

Plus, Brian Henry makes his debut on the show! He educates listeners on advanced metrics and how Bobby Witt Jr.’s have rapidly changed! Tune in for the new segment.

Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠, and Greg Walker at ⁠⁠@Gregnotcreg⁠⁠.

