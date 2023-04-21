 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kris Bubic to get Tommy John surgery

The lefty is likely out for the year.

By Max Rieper
Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic will require Tommy John surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers. Typically, the surgery requires 12-16 months of recovery. Bubic said he felt forearm tightness in his last start on a cold Saturday against Atlanta, and his velocity was significantly down.

Bubic made three starts this year with a 3.94 ERA and 16 strikeouts and just two walks in 16 innings, showing improvement with his command and his slider. He was replaced in the rotation tonight by Taylor Clarke with Ryan Yarbrough piggybacking, but the Royals will probably need a longer-term solution for the rotation. Bubic is eligible for arbitration this off-season and could be a non-tender candidate if he is not ready to begin next year. In four seasons with the Royals, Bubic has a 4.85 ERA in 325 innings.

On Friday, the Royals also placed outfielder Franmil Reyes on the paternity list and called up catcher Freddy Fermín.

