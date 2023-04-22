Weekend Rumblings - News for April 22, 2023

Kris Bubic talks about his decision to get Tommy John surgery next week.

When he got on the mound for a cold and rainy start against the Braves, he noticed his stuff was down but wanted to pitch through it. He downplayed the tightness he felt in his forearm. “You can always come out of the game early,” Bubic said. “But being a competitor, I wanted to be out there. I wanted to give it all I had. I didn’t want to leave the game early, put the team in a bad spot, having to use a bunch of pitchers to get through the game. I just felt like it was manageable enough the other day to get through it. I have no regrets about pitching that day.”

Trainer Kyle Turner also shared his thoughts.

Turner said Friday the Royals training staff felt comfortable having Bubic skip the start against the Braves. “Unfortunately, he sustained a strain to his flexor while he was out there, and subsequently through diagnostics we found that the ligament is probably insufficient to hold up to the stresses that he’s putting on it right now,” Turner said. “The discomfort was from a flexor strain not from his ligament.”

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about what the team should be aiming for at this point.

The new goal, because as much as we don’t want to admit it, they change, should now be to limit the stretches like this. They’ll get hot and they’ll probably go 11-8 in a 19-game stretch at some point. But what changed from 2013 when they won 86 games and 2015 when they won 95 and the World Series is that they didn’t have an 8-20 month like the 2013 team did in May. The key to winning is almost as much in limiting the losing stretches as it is in lengthening the winning ones. An 8-20 month that becomes a 12-16 month is huge over the course of a long year. So that’s what I’ll be looking for moving forward.

Pete Grathoff asks fans what the Royals should do to turn things around.

Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly loses a perfect game bid on an infield collision.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer gets a 10-game suspension for foreign substances and will not appeal.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will never play for the Yankees.

Why Madison Bumgarner represents an old way of pitching.

Are the Cubs relevant?

Which April breakouts are for real?

Jeff Passan has all the details about a potential relocation to Las Vegas for the Athletics.

The Reds are discussing a long-term deal with pitcher Nick Lodolo.

Former Mets All-Star David Wright surprises a bartender wearing a David Wright jersey.

The Japanese players to watch that may come stateside soon.

The NFL suspends five players for violating their gambling policy.

The Raptors fire coach Nick Nurse and could be eyeing Ime Udoka.

Some celebrities are getting free verified blue checkmarks on Twitter.

Ice cream may have some health benefits, but scientists seem wary to admit it.

Netflix will finally stop delivering DVDs by mail.

Your song of the day is Ringo Starr with It Don’t Come Easy.