Royals vs. Angels Saturday game thread

Tonight Zack Greinke goes up against his old team, the Angels. What, you don’t remember Zack Greinke with the Angels? He pitched 13 games for them in 2012 for the pennant stretch, acquired from the Brewers in a deal involving infielder Jean Segura. He was particularly great down the stretch with a 2.04 ERA over his last seven starts, but the Angels fell four games short of a playoff spot.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound in Anaheim as we look to even the series.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/O8kHeSZF8p — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 22, 2023

Tyler Anderson makes the start for the Angels. The lefty had a career year last year with the Dodgers, but has struggled in his first three starts with the Angels since signing a three-year deal, posting a 6.75 ERA so far.

Mike Trout returns to the lineup, and last night’s hero - backup catcher Chad Wallach - takes a seat.

Game time is 8:07 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.