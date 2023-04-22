Royals win back-and-forth contest over Angels, 11-8

The Royals erupted for a season-high 11 runs in a wild back-and-forth contest against the Angels that resulted in an 11-8 win for Kansas City on Saturday night. Matt Duffy and Hunter Dozier each had three hits, and the team struck out just three times, their lowest total of the year.

The Royals were able to strike first and give Zack Greinke a lead in the third inning when Bobby Witt Jr. singled Hunter Dozier home. But Zack would give that lead right back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Mike Trout. The Royals reclaimed the lead in the fourth on three consecutive extra base hits - a double by Salvador Perez, a double by Matt Duffy, and a triple by MJ Melendez to make it 3-1 Royals.

MJ delivers the #Royals' third run with a triple!



Hunter Renfroe blasted a solo home run in the fourth and Mike Trout popped a two-run home run to give the Angels the lead in the fifth. But the Royals went on an offensive explosion in the sixth, plating three runs in part due to a throwing error by Angels first baseman Gio Urshela.

Renfroe’s second home run of the night made it a 6-5 game in the bottom of the inning. The Royals appeared to get the final out in the sixth when Zach Neto popped out, stranding Brandon Drury at first. But umpire Phil Cuzzi - who has been in the news a lot this week! - apparently called a balk on Carlos Hernandez. Neto was allowed to hit again, and singled in Drury to tie the game.

Matt Thaiss smacked a two-run home run in the eighth off Jose Cuas to give the Angels an 8-6 lead. But closer Jose Quijada could not close the deal in the ninth. The hard-throwing lefty hit Nicky Lopez on a 1-2 count to begin the inning, then Kyle Isbel appeared to tie it with a home run, only replay confirmed the ball hit the very top of the wall, putting Isbel at third with a triple.

Not a home run upon review, but Kyle Isbel has an RBI triple in the 9th!

He would come home one a one-out single by Edward Olivares to tie the game. Quijada then had trouble locating, issuing two walks to load the bases, then hitting MJ Melendez to force in a run to make it 9-8 Royals. Austin Warren was brought in, but gave up a two-run single to Hunter Dozier to extend the Royals lead.

Scott Barlow looked like his old self with a 1-2-3 ninth that included striking out Trout and getting a weak ground out from Ohtani. The Royals showed some fight in getting their fifth win of the year and have a chance to win the series tomorrow afternoon with Jordan Lyles facing Reid Detmers at 3:07 CT.