Royals Rundown: Despite Series Loss, Positives Prevail for Royals

Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Royals Review editor Max Rieper hone in on Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels, despite a narrow series loss on Sunday. What are the crew’s positive takeaways from Saturday’s thrilling win, and could Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro have done anything differently? Plus, why is Jeremy sobbing over the loss of Kris Bubic in the already shallow Royals pitching rotation? All that and more on today’s episode!

