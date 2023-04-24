Gamethread XXIII: Royals at Diamondbacks

The 5-17 Royals start a series at Arizona tonight, after dropping yesterday’s series finale in Anaheim.

The Diamondbacks are 12-11, and will line up behind LHP Tommy Henry. Henry is freshly called up from Triple-A Reno, where he rode a couple of rocky starts to a 1-0 record and a 6.33 ERA.

In nine major league starts in 2022, Henry threw 47 innings, and allowed 47 hits. He struck out 36, walked 21, and gave up 10 dingers.

Brad Keller will take the mound for the Royals, hoping to improve on his most recent start against Texas, when he walked five on the way to giving up three runs on three hits in four innings.

Tonight’s lineup will not include Nate Eaton, who was optioned to Omaha earlier today, as the corresponding move to Franmil Reyes returning from paternity leave. That means Freddy Fermin will remain in the Majors as a backup backstop, but is not starting tonight.

Kansas City’s lineup:

Our road trip continues with Brad Keller taking the mound in Arizona.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/amM34A0iJV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 24, 2023

Arizona’s lineup:

Will this lineup get to wear the Gladiator home run helmet? What do we all think of that, as a concept? Thank you for enjoying the game in this space; LaMar will take over with recapping duties when it’s over, win or lose. He’s good like that.