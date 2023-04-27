 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals Rundown: Kansas City Royals Season Falling off the Rails, So Does the Podcast!

Surgeries, singing attempts, and slinging takes. The guys do what they do best!

By Jacob-Milham
Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are trying to keep things together this season, as the Kansas City Royals fall apart! How are the injured Royals players progressing in Arizona? Plus, what territory is Michael Massey approaching in 2023? Brian Henry joins the podcast again, talking about xERA and how it looks for the Royals too. All that and more on a rocking episode!

