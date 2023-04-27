Royals blasted by Twins in series opener 7-1

Despite most of the city turning its attention to what was occurring at Union Station for the NFL Draft, the Royals still played a baseball game up north against the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately for those worried about switching back and forth on their television, Kansas City’s fate was decided in the early-going.

After a harmless top of the first from the Royals’ offense, Zack Greinke toed the slab against the Twins for the second time this season. Unlike his first start, Greinke failed to miss bats. At the conclusion of the first two frames, the right-hander had already dug the Royals into a 3-0 hole.

The lone bright spot for Kansas City continued to be Vinnie Pasquantino, who demolished his fifth home run of the year 419 feet from home plate to cut the deficit to two runs. However, that good feeling was short-lived.

In the bottom of the fourth, Minnesota busted the game open thanks to a three-run blast by Byron Buxton. That long-ball was the last pitch Greinke would throw on the night.



Carlos Hernandez worked 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless which salvaged the bullpen, but the bats never got hot enough for it to matter in Game 1.

The Royals, 6-20, will try to bounce back tomorrow with Jordan Lyles on the bump. He will square off with Twins ace Pablo Lopez. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. CT.