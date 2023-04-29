 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Twins Saturday game thread

The Royals need to get back in the W column.

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins

The Royals are off to the worst start in franchise history, having lost 12 of their last 14 games. Manager Matt Quatraro showed some fire yesterday in getting ejected for the first time in his career as Royals manager, but will it translate to more fire from the team?

Brad Keller walked six hitters his last time out and was erratic against the Diamondbacks, he will need much better command against a better Twins lineup.

Bailey Ober was called up today to make the start for the Twins, replacing the injured Kenta Maeda. Ober gave up just one run in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Nationals last week in his only start for the Twins, and had a 3.21 ERA with 51 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 56 innings last year.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

