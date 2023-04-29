Royals vs. Twins Saturday game thread

The Royals are off to the worst start in franchise history, having lost 12 of their last 14 games. Manager Matt Quatraro showed some fire yesterday in getting ejected for the first time in his career as Royals manager, but will it translate to more fire from the team?

Brad Keller walked six hitters his last time out and was erratic against the Diamondbacks, he will need much better command against a better Twins lineup.

Brad Keller heads to the mound for our afternoon matchup with the Twins.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/mbJh19T7Ex — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 29, 2023

Bailey Ober was called up today to make the start for the Twins, replacing the injured Kenta Maeda. Ober gave up just one run in 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Nationals last week in his only start for the Twins, and had a 3.21 ERA with 51 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 56 innings last year.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the third game of the series against the Royals



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Jorge Polanco 2B

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Jose Miranda 3B

7. Joey Gallo 1B

8. Ryan Jeffers C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Bailey Ober P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 29, 2023

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.