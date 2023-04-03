Game 4 Thread: Blue Jays vs. Royals

Whit’s back, baby! Well, kind of. He’s here as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, a team the Royals are facing and desperately need some wins against. But it’s Whit’s first return to Kauffman Stadium in a color other than Royals blue, though it is still blue because that’s what the Blue Jays wear.

Will the Royals come up with their first win of the year? Will they continue to be flummoxed? At some point, Kansas City has to win something, right? Right??? Well, you’d think. Gotta love the first few games of the year, where small things get taken out of context. Yeah, it stinks that the Royals haven’t won yet, but anything can happen in three games.

Also...it’s Brady Singer time, for the first time this year! That, at the very least, should be a treat to watch.

Blue Jays lineup

Royals lineup