Royals vs. Twins Sunday game thread

The Royals conclude their four-game set against the Twins today with a chance for a split. Brady Singer looked back his last time out, allowing just one run over six innings against Arizona.

Here's how we're lining up behind Brady Singer in this afternoon's series finale vs. the Twins.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/lirdkNivay — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 30, 2023

Sonny Gray goes for the Twins with his league-leading 0.62 ERA.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.