Royals vs. Twins Sunday game thread

Can the Royals split the series?

By Max Rieper
/ new
New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins

The Royals conclude their four-game set against the Twins today with a chance for a split. Brady Singer looked back his last time out, allowing just one run over six innings against Arizona.

Sonny Gray goes for the Twins with his league-leading 0.62 ERA.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

