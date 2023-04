Royals unveil minor league rosters for AA and A-ball affiliates

The Royals unveiled the minor league rosters for their Double-A and A-ball affiliates today, with their seasons scheduled to begin later this week. Triple-A Omaha began their season last Friday.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A Texas League)

Catcher Luca Tresh and pitchers Jonathan Bowlan, Alec Marsh, and TJ Sikkema highlight some of the names that will play for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The team will also feature former big leaguers like catcher José Briceño and outfielder Jorge Bonifacio, who played for the Royals from to 2017 to 2019. Joining Bonifacio in the outfield will be John Rave, Parker Bates, and speedster Tyler Tolbert. Robbie Glendinning, fresh off his performance with Australia in the World Baseball Classic, will play infield along with Jimmy Govern and Jake Means. The Royals bring back shortstop Jeison Guzmán, who played briefly in the Diamondbacks organization last year after many years in the Royals’ system. The Naturals are managed by Tommy Shields, who is managing for the first time after serving as bench coach in Omaha.

Catchers (2): José Briceño, Luca Tresh

Infielders (7): Robbie Glendinning, Jimmy Govern, Jeison Guzmán, Morgan McCullough, Jake Means, Dillan Shrum, Peyton WIlson

Outfielders (4): Parker Bates, Jorge Bonifacio, John Rave, Tyler Tolbert

Pitchers (15): Dante Biasi, Jonathan Bowland, Christian Chamberlain, Steven Cruz, Yefri del Rosario, Jonah Dipoto, Andrew Hoffman, Will Klein, Alec Marsh, Noah Murdock, Walter Pennington, T.J. Sikkema, Anthony Veneziano, Jacob Wallace, Beck Way

Quad Cities Bandits (High-A Midwest League)

Catcher Carter Jensen, third baseman Cayden Wallace, and last year’s first-round pick Gavin Cross are among the recent high draft picks that will be featured in the lineup for the Bandits. Catcher Kale Emshoff, infielder Javier Vaz, and outfielders Darryl Collins, Juan Carlos Negret, and River Town could be other names to watch. Mason Barnett jumps from pitching at Auburn to High-A ball this year, joining a pitching staff that includes Noah Cameron, Chandler Champlain, and Emilio Márquez. The Bandits are managed for the second year in a row by Brooks Conrad.

Catchers (3): Jack Alexander, Kale Emshoff, Carter Jensen

Infielders (6): Herard Gonzalez, Shervyn Newton, Jack Pineda, Enrique Valdez, Javier Vaz, Cayden Wallace

Outfielders (4): Darry Collins, Gavin Cross, Juan Carlos Negret, River Town

Pitchers (16): Wander Arias, Luinder Avila, Mason Barnett, Luis Barroso, Noah Cameron, Eric Cerantola, Chandler Champlain, William Fleming, Tyson Guerrero, Parker Harm, Brandon Johnson, Emilio Márquez, Caden Monke, Anderson Paulino, Anthony Simonelli, Marlin Willis

Columbia Fireflies (Low-A Carolina League)

Former first round pick Frankie Mozzicato will headline a pitching staff that also includes fellow 2021 draft picks Ben Kudrna and Shane Panzini. The Fireflies will have a very international feel with several former international free agents such as promising infielder Lizandro Rodriguez, toolsy outfielder Erick Peña, and catcher Omar Hernandez. Tony Peña Jr. returns to manage the Fireflies.

Catchers (2): Omar Hernandez, Dionmy Salon

Infielders (6): Junior Calderon, Omar Florentino, Brennon McNair, Lizandro Rodriguez, Brett Squires, Daniel Vazquez

Outfielders (5): David Hollie, Roger Leyton, Erick Peña, Jean Ramirez, Levi Usher

Pitchers (16): Eduardo Herrera, Ben Kudrna, Chazz Martinez, Cooper McKeehan, John McMillon, Frankie Mozzicato, Marcus Olivarez, Shane Panzini, Ryan Ramsey, Oscar Rayo, David Sandlin, Wesley Scott, Ben Sears, Samuel Valerio, Mauricio Veliz, Steven Zobac