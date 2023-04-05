Nick Pratto called up

The Royals have called up first baseman Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha and have placed outfielder Kyle Isbel on the paternity list.

Pratto is a former first-round pick and top prospect in the Royals organizations who spent the last two months of 2022 with the club. In 49 games he hit .184/.271/.386 with seven home runs and a 36 percent strikeout rate. This is the third season Pratto has played at Omaha, and he has hit .241/.370/.523 with 38 home runs and 101 walks in 150 games there.

Pratto has a smooth glove at first and a patient eye, but has been plagued by high strikeout rates. In four games for Omaha this year he has been up 21 times with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. With little left to prove however, it may be time for him to learn to adjust to Major League pitching. Pratto may have to split time at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino, with Vinnie also getting time at DH. The Royals did try Pratto in the outfield in spring training, so he could see time in right field.

Isbel had played terrific defense in centerfield so far, but has not gotten his bat going, hitting .214/.267/.286 in four games. He and his wife Priscilla are expecting their first child.