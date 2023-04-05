Royals offense sputters in 3-0 loss to Toronto

Following a one-run showing on Tuesday night, the Royals’ offense tail-spinned again in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays with only two hits. It was Kansas City’s third shutout loss of the season.

Despite the lackluster lineup, the Royals received a dazzling start from the ageless Zack Greinke. Facing the power-heavy Blue Jays, Greinke tossed five scoreless innings to begin his outing. Unfortunately, his counterpart — Alek Manoah — was just a little bitter. The big right-hander dominated Kansas City’s bats through five frames and allowed just one hit.

In the top of the sixth, Greinke tried to dance around danger with runners at the corners and one out. Needing the perfect pitch, Greinke hurled one and rolled up a routine double play ball to Nicky Lopez at second. Lopez fielded it cleanly and flipped to Bobby Witt Jr, who botched the throw to first — scoring the first run of the game.

In the top of the eighth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smoked a solo shot just over the wall in right field. In the ensuing inning, Matt Chapman roped an RBI-single to left.

For the second night in a row, Jordan Romano slammed the door on the Royals without breaking a sweat.

The Royals, 1-5, will wrap up the home series tomorrow afternoon against Toronto. Jordan Lyles will square off with Kevin Gausman. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.