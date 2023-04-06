Royals Rundown: Pratto Promotion, Bubic Blessings, and Parking Protests

Jacob Milham, Max Rieper, and Jeremy Greco team up for an action-packed episode! The Kansas City Royals had plenty of news for the crew to talk about, including Nick Pratto’s return to Kansas City and Matt Quatraro’s unexpected absence. Plus, Jeremy and Max talk about Kris Bubic’s strong 2023 debut and how he could have a career year. Also, what does the crew think about the hard-hit-ball discussion and fan parking complaints? Find out all that and more on today’s episode!

