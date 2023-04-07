Royals vs. Giants Friday game thread

The Royals hit the road for the first time this year, taking their act to San Francisco for the Giants home opener. Bobby Witt Jr. will sit the first game of this series and Kyle Isbel returns with Nick Pratto shipped back to Omaha. Brad Keller and his new curveball will take on the Giants lineup.

Brad Keller heads to the mound against the Giants to open our first road trip of the season.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/c548Jox7tP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 7, 2023

The Giants scored 16 runs yesterday against the White Sox, so their bats should be pretty tired!

Game time is at 3:35 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.