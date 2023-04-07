 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Giants Friday game thread

Opening Day in San Francisco!

By Max Rieper
McCovey Cove Boating Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The Royals hit the road for the first time this year, taking their act to San Francisco for the Giants home opener. Bobby Witt Jr. will sit the first game of this series and Kyle Isbel returns with Nick Pratto shipped back to Omaha. Brad Keller and his new curveball will take on the Giants lineup.

The Giants scored 16 runs yesterday against the White Sox, so their bats should be pretty tired!

Game time is at 3:35 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

