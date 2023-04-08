Weekend Rumblings - News for April 8, 2023

Scott Chasen covered Paul Hoover’s first win as manager.

“It was cold, lost my breath,” Hoover said. “But it was cool that everybody got together just to celebrate a team win.” “It was pretty fun,” added Perez. “Everybody knows Q is not here. (Hoover) is doing a very good job. ... Good for him.”

He also writes about Vinnie Pasquantino’s approach on Saturday.

“I don’t know enough about the ballpark,” Pasquantino said. “I don’t know enough about the wind to know where that was going. I just saw (Michael) Conforto in right was kind of looking (at) the wall, so I figured I’d run.” Pasquantino’s last hit was a single to center that screamed through the space between the re-positioned shortstop and second baseman with an exit velocity of 103.2 mph. Put another way, his softest-hit ball was the one that left the park. “Pasquantino? That’s a big guy. He should be hitting like that,” joked catcher Salvador Perez. “It’s good. It’s good. He hit the ball pretty good today.”

Pete Grathoff writes about how Matt Quatraro is communicating with his coaching staff while he’s out.

Before a game, he talks with bench coach Paul Hoover, who is serving as interim manager, as well as pitching coach Brian Sweeney, third-base coach Vance Wilson, Picollo and others. They set in place a plan for the game, but then Quatraro has to sit and watch. He has a lineup card next to him during games, along with data about the Royals that he’d have in the dugout.

Anne Rogers updates us on when Quatraro will return.

#Royals are hoping manager Matt Quatraro (COVID-19) can rejoin them in Texas early next week. He’s symptom-free and feeling good, has been involved in pregame meetings remotely and then watching the games from home. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 7, 2023

She also covered Friday’s win.

“We’ve got a young group, and it’s fun with everyone clicking,” said starter Brad Keller, who allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. “We saw it a little bit last year toward the end, once everyone’s on the same page. Seems like the first two series, we’ve been putting the barrel on the baseball, just right to people. For Vinnie to go out there and get us the lead was huge. Whenever we put it all together, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s just a matter of time now.”

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains breaks down Brad Keller’s start.

Brad Keller threw more sinkers and four-seamers in his second outing of the season, but the story remains the development of the curve. He offered it around a quarter of the time and it was his big swing-and-miss pitch. Even when that wasn’t happening, it was still effective. Two of his three strikeouts were on the curve—one looking and one swinging. The Giants had nine hard-hit balls (95+ MPH on the exit velocity) but only two went for hits. Both were singles in the second inning. That was the only danger inning of this outing for Keller, as he worked around three singles by collecting a double play. Two of the singles came on elevated, or hanging, curves.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown writes about why it’s important for the team to play better on this roadtrip.

The 2023 version has a chance to get back on track away from Kauffman Stadium. They have a tough schedule ahead of them, heading to San Francisco and then Texas, two teams who have high hopes but may have mixed results this season. Then they come home against the Braves and those same Rangers before hitting the road to play the Angels, Diamondbacks and Twins. It’s not easy. If the road is friendlier, they can get on track with 16 of the next 22 on the road. Maybe when they come home to face Baltimore on May 2, they’ll be sitting at something like 13-16 and it’ll feel a little less dire.

A developer is assembling land in North Kansas City where a new ballpark could be located.

Vahe Gregorian writes about the Negro League storylines in the new MLB The Show.

The Rays remain undefeated with their seventh win in a row.

The Mets call up catcher Francisco Alvarez, the top prospect in the game.

The Phillies lose another first baseman to injury.

Rangers pitcher Jake Odorizzi is out for the year with a shoulder injury.

Mike Petriello looks at some trends early on in the season, including a rise in BABIP.

Should the Phillies or Mariners be more worried about their slow start?

How should we track strikeout rates?

A study says climate change is leading to more home runs.

How the Rays helped pitcher Jeffrey Springs turn his career around.

Baseball America ranks the most talented minor league teams.

MLB files an emergency motion against Diamond Sports with the hopes of terminating their deals.

The most impressive performances in round one of The Masters.

The Dallas Mavericks switch gears and sit their starters rather than try to make the play-in game.

AI is still trying to improve at drawing hands.

Hollywood is making films about guys making business deals.

Disney announces development of three new Star Wars movies.

Your song of the day is Prince with Delirious.