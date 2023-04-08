Royals vs. Giants Saturday game thread

The Royals won yesterday. If they win today, that’s what we call a “winning streak.”

Brady Singer goes on the bump today looking for his second victory of the year. Not a bad lineup today to face a lefty.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Brady Singer this afternoon in San Francisco.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/TR2d1NHcgi — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 8, 2023

The Giants placed catcher Roberto Perez on the 60-day Injured List today and called up catcher Austin Wynns. Former Royals draft pick Sean Manaea makes his first start in a Giants uniform after signing a two-year deal with them.

4/8 San Francisco Giants Lineup:



1 1B LaMonte Wade

2 RF Michael Conforto

3 3B J.D. Davis

4 DH Joc Pederson

5 LF Mike Yastrzemski

6 2B Thairo Estrada

7 SS Brandon Crawford

8 C Blake Sabol

9 CF Bryce Johnson



SP:Sean Manaea #SFGiants #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) April 8, 2023

Game time is at 3:05 CT and you can watch on Bally Sports Kansas City.