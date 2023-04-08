 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Giants Saturday game thread

Could the Royals win two in a row?

By Max Rieper
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals won yesterday. If they win today, that’s what we call a “winning streak.”

Brady Singer goes on the bump today looking for his second victory of the year. Not a bad lineup today to face a lefty.

The Giants placed catcher Roberto Perez on the 60-day Injured List today and called up catcher Austin Wynns. Former Royals draft pick Sean Manaea makes his first start in a Giants uniform after signing a two-year deal with them.

Game time is at 3:05 CT and you can watch on Bally Sports Kansas City.

