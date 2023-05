Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco are weary, but still here! Recording during the Minnesota Twins’ blowout win over the Kansas City Royals, how does the pair feel after a 3-7 road trip? Plus, what do they think about Edward Olivares’ hot streak? Will it last, or is it an outlier? Tune in for that and more!

