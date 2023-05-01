Royals Rumblings - News for May 1, 2023

Brady Singer talks about the third inning that got out of hand on Sunday.

“I felt good the first two there,” Singer said. “I felt like all pitches had the right movement. I was looking to have a pretty good day there. They just kind of put a lot hits together. In the second, I led off with a walk. It kind of spun on me there.”

Shreyas Laddha writes about Matt Quatraro’s first ejection and how players appreciated it.

“It was cool,” Massey said. “He’s an awesome guy to play for. Got some borderline calls in that at-bat that went the other way. It was super cool to see Q do that. Not surprised, though, we know he’s got our back.” “He showed that he was with us and he didn’t want to let that slide,” left fielder Nick Pratto added before Saturday’s game. “Obviously I don’t know what was said, but he made it well known.”

Quatraro talks about what he expects out of Nick Pratto.

“I think be brings a lot to the table,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He sees the ball well. He’s going to provide some balance of guys that are more free swinging and he’s got a more of a patient approach. “But within that, he’s not afraid to hit some pitches and he’s got power. He can use all of it and hopefully provide some run production.”

Vinnie Pasquantino tells Anne Rogers the team is looking to change the calendar month.

“I think we’re trying to look for anything here to flip the script from April,” said first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday. “Whether that’s a new month, whether that’s a homestand. Anything.”

She also provides some minor league updates, like one on Jackson Kowar.

“His confidence was obviously shaken pretty well over the last couple years, and I think at this point, he knows he’s got weapons. The true test comes when he strings together three, four, five outings down here and eventually gets his opportunity again, whether he can keep that mindset and carry it through.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter has his April takeaways.

The White Sox snap a 10-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Rays.

Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies as soon as Tuesday.

The Padres sweep the Giants in the Mexico series.

The Twins trade pitcher Trevor Megill to the Brewers.

The Rays get pitcher Javy Guerra from the Brewers.

What to know about Juan Soto’s slow start.

A look back to the time the White Sox almost moved to Tampa.

Stolen bases are up, but not in Texas.

Why the Brewers are the most improved team in baseball.

Why Mexico City faces an uphill battle in landing a MLB team.

Longtime Cardinals third baseman and announcer Mike Shannon dies at age 83.

Dante Hall is joining the Chiefs Ring of Honor.

The best NHL team in the regular season, the Boston Bruins, are out in the first-round with a Game 7 defeat to the Florida Panthers.

The future of streaming is ads.

Reality may be a sum of all realities.

Did James Corden change late night for better or for worse?

Your song of the day is Arcade Fire with Month of May.