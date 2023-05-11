Royals Rundown: Hot Dogs, Vinnie’s Future, and a New MJ?

The crew gets together with the Kansas City Royals news and analysis you need to know! But first, hot dogs.

What underperforming pitcher is Jacob giving kudos to after a long start? Plus, Jeremy breaks down MJ Melendez’s recent changes at the plate (thanks to Anne Rogers!). Also, which team is Greg picking as the third best, behind the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays? Tune in for all that and more on today’s episode!

