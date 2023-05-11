Game XXXIX: Royals v. White Sox

For the first time all season, the Royals are doing something well. Since the beginning of May, the Kansas City bats have been hot.

Among all 30 MLB teams, the @Royals in May rank:



* 1st in R/G (7.0)

* 1st in XBH (43)

* 1st in SLG (.559)

* 1st in OPS (.931)

* T-1st in OBP (.372)

* 2nd in AVG (.302)

* T-2nd in HR (17) — Nick Kappel (@NickKappel) May 11, 2023

That hard work on offense has paid off to the tune of a 4-5 record, thanks to a 5.33 ERA from the pitching staff in those nine games. They rank 26th in BB%, 23rd in WHIP, and 20th in K% during that stretch.

But the offense is cooking. Seven Royals have a wRC+ of at least 180 in those nine games. Michael Massey has a 232 wRC+ in seven of those games, while Salvador Perez has hit four homers thus far in May. That’s not to mention the red-hot Nick Pratto, who homered again last night.

The Royals have been top-3 in the league in HardHit% and average exit velocity nearly all season, so this outburst is a long time coming. As a result, they’ll have a chance to win their first series since April and just their 2nd of the season.

Kansas City sends a reeling Brady Singer to the mound. After a breakout season last year, Singer has been absolutely smoked in his seven starts, to the tune of an 8.82 ERA.

There has also been a weather update. The game is expected to start at 2:10 PM CDT due to a rain delay.

Today's game has an expected start time of 2:10 p.m. CT. https://t.co/I8uBSEV3Dj — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 11, 2023

Here are the lineup’s for this afternoon’s matchup:

Here's how we'll take the field behind Brady Singer as we look to wrap up the homestand with a series win over the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/tEwmzDXuJB — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 11, 2023