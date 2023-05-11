 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game XXXIX: Royals v. White Sox

Another series there for the winning

By Ryan Heffernon
/ new
Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For the first time all season, the Royals are doing something well. Since the beginning of May, the Kansas City bats have been hot.

That hard work on offense has paid off to the tune of a 4-5 record, thanks to a 5.33 ERA from the pitching staff in those nine games. They rank 26th in BB%, 23rd in WHIP, and 20th in K% during that stretch.

But the offense is cooking. Seven Royals have a wRC+ of at least 180 in those nine games. Michael Massey has a 232 wRC+ in seven of those games, while Salvador Perez has hit four homers thus far in May. That’s not to mention the red-hot Nick Pratto, who homered again last night.

The Royals have been top-3 in the league in HardHit% and average exit velocity nearly all season, so this outburst is a long time coming. As a result, they’ll have a chance to win their first series since April and just their 2nd of the season.

Kansas City sends a reeling Brady Singer to the mound. After a breakout season last year, Singer has been absolutely smoked in his seven starts, to the tune of an 8.82 ERA.

There has also been a weather update. The game is expected to start at 2:10 PM CDT due to a rain delay.

Here are the lineup’s for this afternoon’s matchup:

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...