 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Brewers Friday gamethread

Tonight on Apple TV+!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Streaming Services Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Royals head to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend set against the Brewers with a hot offense. In May they are averaging 6.7 runs-per-game and hitting .292/.365/.538 as a team.

They’ll run up against a good Brewers team that has been on a slide in May, dropping 7 of 9. With Ryan Yarbrough out, reliever Josh Taylor will get the start in what will likely be a bullpen game. Salvy was a late scratch at DH with Vinnie replacing him and Freddy Fermín gets his third start in four days.

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes goes tonight, and while he is still a good pitcher, his strikeouts are alarmingly down this year.

Remember, tonight’s game airs on Apple TV+, not Bally Sports Kansas City. Game time is at 7:10 CT and you can also listen on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...