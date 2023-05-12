Royals vs. Brewers Friday gamethread

The Royals head to Milwaukee for a three-game weekend set against the Brewers with a hot offense. In May they are averaging 6.7 runs-per-game and hitting .292/.365/.538 as a team.
They’ll run up against a good Brewers team that has been on a slide in May, dropping 7 of 9. With Ryan Yarbrough out, reliever Josh Taylor will get the start in what will likely be a bullpen game. Salvy was a late scratch at DH with Vinnie replacing him and Freddy Fermín gets his third start in four days.
SS Bobby Witt Jr.
DH Vinnie Pasquantino
LF Edward Olivares
RF MJ Melendez
2B Maikel Garcia
1B Nick Pratto
3B Hunter Dozier
CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
C Freddy Fermin
Brewers ace Corbin Burnes goes tonight, and while he is still a good pitcher, his strikeouts are alarmingly down this year.
Remember, tonight’s game airs on Apple TV+, not Bally Sports Kansas City. Game time is at 7:10 CT and you can also listen on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
