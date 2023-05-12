Burnes cools hot Royals bats in 5-1 Brewers win

The red-hot Royals offense was kept in check by Brewers starter Corbin Burns in a 5-1 Milwaukee win on Friday night. The Royals managed just three hits, and scored their fewest runs in a game since April 27.

The Royals used Josh Taylor as an opener, and despite giving up a run in his only inning, he did a fine job. He struck out the first two hitters before walking Willie Adames, who advanced to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by catcher Freddy Fermín. Christian Yelich hit a grounder “with eyes” that was where a shortstop would play straight up, but the Royals were shifted on him. Bobby Witt Jr. was unable to make a tough play, allowing Adames to score.

Max Castillo came in for the second inning and pitched reasonably well, giving the Royals 4 1⁄ 3 solid innings with four strikeouts and three walks. He gave up a solo home run to Owen Miller in the second, then Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single in the fourth to make it 3-0. He faced a bases loaded jam in the fifth, but got out of it with a 1-2-3 double play.

Meanwhile the Royals managed a few runners in scoring position early on against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, but failed to capitalize, and he cruised after that. He retired the last eight batters he faced and gave up just two hits in six shutout innings, although the Royals were patient enough to draw four walks.

Fermín homered off reliever Joel Payamps in the seventh, his third of the year, to finally put the Royals on the board. The Royals have now homered in 11 consecutive games.

But Josh Staumont gave that run back plus another in a tough inning that featured a catcher’s interference and two 70 mph exit velocity bloop RBI singles to make it 5-1 Brewers. Amir Garrett had to wriggle out of a jam in the eighth, and the Royals went quietly with a 1-2-3 ninth against Elvis Peguero to end the game.

The Royals will take on the Brewers again tomorrow night at 6:10 CT with Zack Greinke scheduled to face Adrian Houser.