Royals vs. Brewers Saturday game thread

The Royals try to get their bats going again tonight in Milwaukee. Zack Greinke goes for the Royals with a chance to reach a unique milestone against one of his old teams.

#Gre1nKe: Zack takes the ball tonight in Milwaukee and has a legitimate shot at reaching 1,000 unique strikeouts, as he needs 2 and can add Mike Brosseau, Victor Caratini, William Contreras, Owen Miller, Tyrone Taylor, Brice Turang & Joey Wiemer.#WelcomeToTheCity | #Royals https://t.co/PxQf2T8DXK — Ian Kraft (@Krafty_3) May 13, 2023

Salvy is back in the lineup tonight behind the plate.

Zack Greinke heads to the mound in Milwaukee as we look to even the series vs. the Brewers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/NIEb9XRV2m — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 13, 2023

Right-hander Adrian Houser goes for the Brew Crew.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.