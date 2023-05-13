 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Brewers Saturday game thread

Zack can get his 1,000th unique strikeout tonight.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Royals try to get their bats going again tonight in Milwaukee. Zack Greinke goes for the Royals with a chance to reach a unique milestone against one of his old teams.

Salvy is back in the lineup tonight behind the plate.

Right-hander Adrian Houser goes for the Brew Crew.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

