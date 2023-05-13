 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last call! Brewers win 4-3 walk off over Royals

Greinke joins the 1,000 hitter strikeout club.

By Max Rieper
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke reached a new milestone by striking out his 1,000th unique hitter, but the Royals gave up a ninth inning run to lose in a walk-off 4-3 to the Brewers.

The Royals got on the board first off Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Bobby Witt Jr. led off the game with a double, then advanced to third on an infield single by Salvador Perez. MJ Melendez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Royals. Melendez and Pratto added another run in the third with back-to-back doubles to make it 2-0.

Christian Yelich quickly tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run that scored Brice Turang as well. The Royals had chances to score in the third and fourth innings, putting two runners on each time, but failing to plate anyone. Salvador Perez put the Royals on top with one swing of the bat, smacking his eighth home run of the season to knock Houser out of the game trailing 3-2.

Zack Greinke struck out the 1,000th unique hitter of his career when he struck out Joey Wiemer in the fifth inning. He exited after five innings with just two runs allowed on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Lefty Josh Taylor entered the game in the sixth, but gave up a home run to the first batter he faced, Christian Yelich. His second home run of the game tied things up at 3-3.

Brewers relievers struck out 7 of the 17 hitters they faced as the Royals struggled to get anything going in the late innings. Taylor Clarke and Aroldis Chapman matched them in tossing up goose eggs on the scoreboard, but Carlos Hernandez ran into trouble in the ninth. Brian Anderson led off with a single, and Owen Miller’s double sent him to third. Joey Wiemer hit a fly ball deep enough to score Anderson without a play at the plate, winning the game in a walk off for the Brewers.

The Royals fall to 12-29 and will have to win to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon with Jordan Lyles scheduled to face right-hander Colin Rea at 1:10 CT.

