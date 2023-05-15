Royals Rundown: Royals Road Trip Starts Sour and Salvy, Greinke Trade Talk

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco talk during the Kansas City Royals series finale loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. What does Jeremy think the Royals should do about their Jordan Lyles problem? Plus, can Maikel Garcia push Hunter Dozier to the bench for good? Jacob hears the Salvy and Greinke trade talk and sets the record straight. All that and more on today’s episode!

