Game 43 Thread: Royals vs. Padres

The Royals have had seven three-game losing streaks already. Seven! That’s so many! And yet, they’ve only had a four-game losing streak once. With a loss tonight, the Royals will secure that second four-game losing streak. Yay?

Look: this year’s record doesn’t matter. It has never really mattered. What matters this year is how good key Royals hitters and pitchers play, and whether or not the young ones improve or not. Tonight, we’ll see Brad Keller try to turn his fortunes around. He’ll do so against a nasty top end lineup that includes Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, and Juan Soto.

It’s a late game tonight, starting at 8:40 central. Let’s hope it’s a short one.

Royals lineup

Brad Keller heads to the mound in San Diego to open the series vs. the Padres.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/FY5t3zpXwW — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 15, 2023

Padres lineup