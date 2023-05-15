 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 43 Thread: Royals vs. Padres

Brad Keller versus the world

By Matthew LaMar
Starting pitcher Brad Keller #56 of the Kansas City Royals warms up prior to the 1st inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on May 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Royals have had seven three-game losing streaks already. Seven! That’s so many! And yet, they’ve only had a four-game losing streak once. With a loss tonight, the Royals will secure that second four-game losing streak. Yay?

Look: this year’s record doesn’t matter. It has never really mattered. What matters this year is how good key Royals hitters and pitchers play, and whether or not the young ones improve or not. Tonight, we’ll see Brad Keller try to turn his fortunes around. He’ll do so against a nasty top end lineup that includes Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, and Juan Soto.

It’s a late game tonight, starting at 8:40 central. Let’s hope it’s a short one.

