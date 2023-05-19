 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. White Sox Friday game thread

The White Sox are the only AL team the Royals have won a series from this year.

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers

The Royals head to Chi-town tonight for a three-game set against the White Sox. It has been an awful year on the South Side, with the White Sox right behind the Royals with the third-worst record in baseball.

Zack Greinke takes the ball for the Royals tonight. He got a no decision two weeks ago against Chicago, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5 23 innings in what would become a 12-5 win for the Royals.

Michael Kopech goes for the White Sox, looking to turn his season around. He has struggled with walks and his slider has been awful this year.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

