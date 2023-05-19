Royals vs. White Sox Friday game thread

The Royals head to Chi-town tonight for a three-game set against the White Sox. It has been an awful year on the South Side, with the White Sox right behind the Royals with the third-worst record in baseball.

Zack Greinke takes the ball for the Royals tonight. He got a no decision two weeks ago against Chicago, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5 2⁄ 3 innings in what would become a 12-5 win for the Royals.

We're back in action tonight as we open a series against the White Sox with Zack Greinke on the mound in Chicago.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/4lvuP0XmdP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 19, 2023

Michael Kopech goes for the White Sox, looking to turn his season around. He has struggled with walks and his slider has been awful this year.

Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.