Royals vs. White Sox Friday game thread

The Royals head to Chi-town tonight for a three-game set against the White Sox. It has been an awful year on the South Side, with the White Sox right behind the Royals with the third-worst record in baseball.
Zack Greinke takes the ball for the Royals tonight. He got a no decision two weeks ago against Chicago, giving up four runs (three earned) in 5 2⁄3 innings in what would become a 12-5 win for the Royals.
We're back in action tonight as we open a series against the White Sox with Zack Greinke on the mound in Chicago.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/4lvuP0XmdP— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 19, 2023
Michael Kopech goes for the White Sox, looking to turn his season around. He has struggled with walks and his slider has been awful this year.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/csrrOD08cE— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 19, 2023
Game time is 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.
