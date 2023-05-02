Royals Rundown Bonus: Highs, Lows for Kansas City Royals Prospects in April

Jacob Milham hosts special guest Jared Perkins, a Beyond Baseball and Prospects Live analyst, to review the best and worst performers among the Kansas City Royals minor leagues. How is the team’s consensus top prospect Gavin Cross doing so far this season? Why are we talking about Jorge Bonifacio? Frank Mozzicato, Ben Kudrna, Logan Porter, and more on this episode too! Check it out today!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at ⁠⁠@hokius⁠⁠, Jacob Milham at ⁠⁠@JacobMilhamKC⁠⁠, and the podcast itself at ⁠@royalrundownpod⁠.

Check out Jared on Twitter at ⁠@JaredCP1⁠, his work with ⁠Prospects Live⁠, and his AMAZING podcast ⁠Beyond Baseball⁠.