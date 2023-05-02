 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Rundown Bonus: Highs, Lows for Kansas City Royals Prospects in April

The Kansas City Royals are not faring well in 2023. How are their minor-league prospects doing so far?

Jacob Milham hosts special guest Jared Perkins, a Beyond Baseball and Prospects Live analyst, to review the best and worst performers among the Kansas City Royals minor leagues. How is the team’s consensus top prospect Gavin Cross doing so far this season? Why are we talking about Jorge Bonifacio? Frank Mozzicato, Ben Kudrna, Logan Porter, and more on this episode too! Check it out today!

