Orioles series preview: A rebuild on its way

A year ago, the Orioles stumbled out of the gate, dropping 17 of their first 28, not surprising for a team that had lost 100 games in each of the last three 162-game seasons. But then former #1 overall pick Adley Rutschman was promoted and the team started gelling, eventually winning 83 games and flirting with a playoff spot. That winning has carried over this year with the team off to 19-9 start. In their last 162 games they have gone 91-71, a clear sign the rebuild has the team on the road back to contention status.

Former Orioles GM Pat Gillick talked a lot about finding talent from “many rivers.” That’s just what the Orioles have done under current GM Mike Elias, using their high draft picks to grab elite talent like Rutschman, but also finding gems later in the draft like 13th-round pick Cedric Mullins, through trades like Yennier Cano, with the Rule 5 draft like Tyler Wells, on waivers like Jorge Mateo, and by signing minor league free agents like Félix Bautista.

O’s top ten players by bWAR through April:



• Waiver claim

• Rule 5 pick

• Trade throw-in

• 1yr/$10M free agent

• Waiver claim

• 3rd round draft pick

• 1yr/$8M free agent

• 13th round draft pick

• Traded for cash

• Waiver claim



They’re 19-9. — Orioles Fan Ryan (@OriolesFanRyan) May 1, 2023

The Orioles have the seventh-best run differential in baseball and have won 15 of their last 19 games, albeit mostly against teams like the A’s, Nationals, White Sox, and Tigers. They are fifth in runs scored in the American League, with the highest walk rate. They also have a pretty athletic team that is fourth in all of baseball in stolen bases and second in Baserunning Runs. Jorge Mateo, a former top 100 prospect the Orioles claimed off waivers, has exploded this year with six home runs in 23 games with a terrific glove and some of the fastest legs in baseball.

Orioles expected lineup and bench Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR Starting Lineup PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR CF Cedric Mullins (L) 117 3 11 .255 .365 .429 1.0 C Adley Rutschman (S) 127 4 0 .291 .409 .437 0.8 RF Anthony Santander (S) 107 2 0 .213 .280 .362 -0.3 1B Ryan Mountcastle (R) 125 6 2 .244 .264 .445 -0.2 DH Gunnar Henderson (L) 92 2 1 .189 .348 .311 0.0 3B Ramón Urías (R) 84 1 0 .274 .369 .397 0.4 2B Adam Frazier (L) 91 3 4 .220 .297 .366 0.3 LF Austin Hays (R) 102 4 1 .312 .363 .538 0.6 SS Jorge Mateo (R) 83 6 10 .347 .395 .667 1.6 Bench PA HR SB BA OBA SLG fWAR C James McCann (R) 31 2 0 .194 .194 .419 0.0 1B Ryan O'Hearn (L) 20 0 0 .294 .350 .353 0.1 OF Ryan McKenna (R) 32 1 1 .276 .313 .483 0.2 OF Kyle Stowers (L) 31 0 0 .231 .310 .231 -0.1

Orioles starters have definitely been the weak spot of the team, with the seventh-highest ERA in baseball. Former Mizzou Tiger Kyle Gibson was brought in as a free agent to be an innings-eater, and he has succeeded getting groundballs although he doesn’t miss many bats. Former Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells has taken a step forward this year and he has the third-lowest walk rate in baseball and the lowest WHIP in the American League. The 28-year-old has a deep arsenal with a 93 mph fastball, a change up, slider, curve, and a cutter. Young Grayson Rodriguez is expected to start the series finale, although it has not been officially announced. He has the fifth-highest strikeout rate of any starter with at least 20 innings and boasts a fastball that sits at 96 mph with one of the best cutters in the game.

Expected pitching matchups Tuesday, May 2 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Tuesday, May 2 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Tyler Wells 2.79 3.91 29.0 7.1 0.9 0.5 LHP Ryan Yarbrough 6.35 5.68 17.0 3.7 2.1 -0.1 Wednesday, May 3 - 6:40 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Kyle Gibson 3.93 4.38 34.1 7.1 2.9 0.4 RHP Zack Greinke 6.10 5.49 31.0 6.4 1.7 0.0 Thursday, May 4 - 1:10 CT ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Grayson Rodriguez 4.07 3.02 24.1 12.6 4.1 0.6 RHP Jordan Lyles 6.11 6.19 35.1 6.9 3.1 -0.1

The Orioles’ bullpen has been the best in baseball with a 2.86 ERA and 3.36 FIP. Closer Félix Bautista has the fifth-highest strikeout rate thanks to a 99 mph fastball. Sinkerballer Yennier Cano has the second-highest groundball rate among relievers at 70 percent and has yet to give up a walk or run. Lefty Danny Coulombe has one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in baseball and lefties are just 2-for-20 against him this year.

Orioles bullpen Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR Bullpen ERA FIP IP K/9 BB/9 fWAR RHP Félix Bautista 1.32 2.22 13.2 16.5 4.6 0.5 RHP Yennier Cano 0.00 1.48 11.0 9.8 0.0 0.7 RHP Bryan Baker 1.88 2.20 14.1 11.9 3.8 0.5 LHP Cionel Pérez 5.23 4.07 10.1 8.7 7.0 0.1 RHP Mike Baumann 1.15 3.39 15.2 8.0 2.9 0.2 LHP Danny Coulombe 0.84 1.89 10.2 11.8 1.7 0.4 LHP Keegan Akin 8.10 3.09 9.5 5.4 0.2 0.2 RHP Austin Voth 5.52 6.73 14.2 8.6 2.5 -0.5

The Orioles have found some good players, and more help is on the way. MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both had the Orioles atop their organizational rankings, with prospects like Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Heston Kjerstad, DL Hall, and Joey Ortiz all capable of becoming impact players in the next few years. Orioles fans had to sit through some truly putrid years - they lost a club-record 115 games in 2018. But the team is finally starting to win with a bright future ahead of them.