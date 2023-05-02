Royals call up Maikel Garcia

The Royals are calling up infielder Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha to replace infielder Nicky Lopez, who is going on the Injured List with appendicitis, according to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers. Rogers also says more moves could be coming today.

Garcia is one of the top prospects in the organization and was hitting .242/.348/.347 with 1 home runs and four steals in 24 games in Omaha. He has shown a patient eye with a 14 percent walk rate and just a 19 percent strikeout rate. Garcia made his MLB debut last year, getting into nine games with the Royals, hitting .318/.348/.364. He has always had a plus glove at shortstop and a pretty good eye, but he showed some surprising power upon his promotion to Omaha last year. In 40 games with the Storm Chasers, he hit seven home runs.

Garcia’s natural position is shortstop, but the Royals tried him out at third base and outfield in spring training, and he has split time between short and third at Omaha. With Bobby Witt Jr. entrenched at shortstop, it seems likely Garcia would play third base on a regular basis. This likely means reduced playing time for Hunter Dozier. According to Alex Gold at 610 Sports, the other moves today do not include Dozier.