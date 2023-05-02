Royals option Franmil Reyes to Omaha

The Royals announced they have optioned outfielder Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Omaha and have recalled catcher Freddy Fermín. They also officially announced what was reported this morning, that they are bringing up infielder Maikel Garcia with Nicky Lopez headed to the Injured List with appendicitis.

The 27-year-old Reyes was brought in on a minor league contract and made the Opening Day roster, but was hitting just .186/.231/.288 with two home runs in 65 plate appearances. Despite appearing in parts of six seasons, Reyes still has two option years remaining and has not reached the five-year service time threshold to refuse assignment.

A power-hitting right-handed bat with two 30+ home run seasons in recent years, he slumped last year and has been unable to rediscover his power. He brings limited defensive ability, and with first baseman Nick Pratto and infielder Maikel Garcia up, the club would probably like the DH spot open for Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier more often.

Fermín was up last week and went 1-for-7 in three games, collecting his first MLB hit. The 27-year-old is hitting .304/.448/.674 with 5 home runs in 14 games for Omaha and 11 walks.

Royals GM JJ Picollo said that Lopez suffered pain in his abdomen last night that turned out to be appendicitis. They have not indicated a timetable for his return, but his move to the 10-day Injured List is retroactive to April 30.