Perez’s efforts not enough in 11-7 loss to Baltimore

In a game that started with so much promise, the result couldn’t have been more disappointing as the Royals were out-powered by the Orioles 11-7. It’s the 23rd loss in 30 games for Kansas City.

After Ryan Yarbrough retired the first three batters of the game on strikes, the youth-infused Royals lineup immediately jumped all over Baltimore starter Tyler Wells. Bobby Witt Jr led off the game with a home run and MJ Melendez smoked a two-run shot to give Kansas City a 3-0 lead before anyone could blink.

A Bobby bomb to get us started! #Royals



MJ's turn. A two-run blast and the second of the inning for the #Royals!



Back on the mound, Yarbrough mowed through the Orioles’ lineup. He retired the first 10 and struck out five consecutive hitters to start the game. However, one would be foolish to believe it was sustainable. In the fourth inning, Yarbrough went from Clayton Kershaw to Vin Mazzaro. Baltimore battered and bruised every ball within an inch of the strike zone.

Ryan Mountcastle clobbered a two-run homer at 112 mph to cut the deficit to one and James McCann tied things up at three shortly after. With the bases loaded and two outs, Yarbrough attempted to put a bandaid on the bleeding but Cedric Mullins pumped one into left-center to cap off a five-run inning. It would be Yarbrough’s final hitter of the night.



Jose Cuas was called on to bridge the gap into the latter innings, but Mountcastle tagged him for another two-run bomb and inflated the score to 7-3. In the ensuing inning, Josh Taylor was roughed up for three more runs — busting the game open at 10-3.

In most of their blowouts this season, the bats failed to make things interesting. Only on Tuesday night, the bat owned by Salvador Perez forced some to turn the television back on.

In a span of two innings, Perez hit two balls that combined to travel 843 feet and score three runs. It marked his 15th multi-homer game of his career. All of the sudden, Kansas City trailed by only three runs heading into the eighth inning.

Salvy goes yard for the fourth time this season! #Royals



Salvy takes that ball on a ride for his second big fly of the game! ✌️ #Royals



Unfortunately in the top of the eighth, Perez’s glove hand was hit on the back swing of Anthony Santander — forcing him to exit the game. It was announced he suffered a left middle finger contusion. He is day-to-day.

The Royals, 7-23, will try and even up the series tomorrow night. Zack Greinke squares off with Kyle Gibson. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.