Weekend Rumblings - News for May 20, 2023

Brad Keller was placed on the Injured List with right shoulder impingement syndrome, writes Pete Grathoff.

“We’re still basically taking it day to day,” Quatraro said. “Monday, he’ll have an MRI when we get back home, see where we’re at and we’ll develop a plan based on how he feels. He’s feeling better but wasn’t going to be able to rebound to be able to make a start. So we need to have that coverage, which obviously you’ve seen Max has been able to provide, and we need that right now. “So we’re excited to have Max back. Not at the expense of Brad, but you know, we just need to do what’s best for Brad.”

Jackson Kowar was encouraged by his performance Friday.

“I felt good,” Kowar said. “I mean, obviously being able to finish out the game and give length — and I know that the bullpen down there has been taxed a little bit — so being able to save those guys bullets was nice. “It felt really good just to throw strikes, get through the lineup and start getting some early outs, some quick outs and keep my pitch count down after walking the first two guys.”

Anne Rogers reports that Daniel Lynch will likely make one more rehab start.

“He said he felt great,” Quatraro said on May 19. “His pitch count got elevated a little quicker than we would have liked. We’d like to see him get back out there for five or five-plus [innings]. He’s still working through the process. You’ve basically had a handful of starts now, and he’s being built up. We’re happy with the progress. We just need to see it continue.

Michael Massey always seems to play well in front of his hometown White Sox

“I always make sure — not that I don’t give effort on other days — but I always make sure I turn it up a little bit,” Massey said of playing in Chicago. “Certainly aware of it. Yeah, there might be a little something there.”

The Royals moved minor leaguers Anthony Veneziano and Noah Cameron up a level.

Big news! We've got a pair of lefty hurler promotions to announce!



Congratulations to both @Antveneziano & @Noahcameron05!#RaisingRoyals pic.twitter.com/VseBZIcLXq — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) May 19, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown speculates what the Royals might try to do this off-season to improve.

But for now, they have big needs. I don’t know if they have the ammo to get some of these deals done, but there are good pitchers on teams who have shown a willingness to trade good players. I think you look to Milwaukee to see if they can pry Freddy Peralta away somehow. I still like the idea of acquiring Anthony DeSclafani, though the way he’s pitched this year might make that tougher. Do they take a shot on Patrick Corbin? If you want a Guthrie parallel, there’s one. The guy has been awful, but he’s not walking hitters, so maybe there’s something there. I also think Aaron Civale could be of interest to the Royals given the Brian Sweeney ties. Bailey Falter is another name who the Phillies could give up for some relief help.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado lands on the Injured List with a hand injury after being hit by Keller.

Reds manager David Bell is tossed after an argument after a foreign substances check on Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

The Cubs designate former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.

