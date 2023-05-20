 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. White Sox Saturday game thread

Can the Royals manage more than one hit today?

By Max Rieper
Kansas City Royals v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Royals’ offense looked fixed, but they’ve been held to two hits or fewer twice on this road trip already. They’ll try to get the runs going again this afternoon in an effort to even the series against the Sox.

Jordan Lyles goes for the Royals hoping to avoid a disaster start. Amir Garrett rejoined the team after being on family leave, with Jackson Kowar sent down.

Lucas Giolito has easily been the best pitcher this year for the White Sox. He has pitched 6+ innings in each of his last seven starts.

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.

