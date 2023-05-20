Royals vs. White Sox Saturday game thread

The Royals’ offense looked fixed, but they’ve been held to two hits or fewer twice on this road trip already. They’ll try to get the runs going again this afternoon in an effort to even the series against the Sox.

Jordan Lyles goes for the Royals hoping to avoid a disaster start. Amir Garrett rejoined the team after being on family leave, with Jackson Kowar sent down.

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound as we look to even the series vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/VLHcWpqOpA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 20, 2023

Lucas Giolito has easily been the best pitcher this year for the White Sox. He has pitched 6+ innings in each of his last seven starts.

Here's the White Sox lineup as they go for the series win today.@BedfordPark_IL pic.twitter.com/N2mQgHNwuu — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 20, 2023

Game time is at 1:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City.