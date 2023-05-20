Offensive slump continues as Royals lose 5-1 in Chicago

The Royals managed to score just one run, the fourth time in the last eight games they have scored one run or less, in a 5-1 loss to the White Sox on Saturday afternoon. Jordan Lyles gave up all five runs in five innings of work, picking up his league-leading eighth loss of the year.

The Royals got off to a good start with Salvador Perez slamming a home run into the left field stands. He also did a good bit of chirping to the White Sox dugout while rounding the bases. It was part of a three-hit day for Salvy - he would later add a single and double, leaving him just a triple short of the cycle.

Salvy gets us started with a BANG. #Royals



But Lyles immediately gave up the lead in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Andrew Benintendi singled and Luis Robert Jr. doubled. Yoan Moncada singled them both home to give Chicago a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. Lyles settled down after that and retired ten in a row at one point. But he ran into more trouble in the sixth, walking Andrew Benintendi to lead off the inning. Luis Robert Jr. reached on catcher’s interference, and Moncada walked. Lyles would leave with the bases loaded, and reliever Jose Cuas allowed all three runners to score on a Jake Burger double in the gap to make it 5-1. Lyles gave up just four hits but was tagged for all five runs, making it the ninth consecutive start he has yielded four runs or more.

Lucas Giolito held the Royals in check for six innings, allowing just the one run with four strikeouts and a walk. The Royals had some chances, but squandered a one-out double in the second by Nick Pratto when Freddy Fermin grounded out and Pratto was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. They loaded the bases in the fourth, but Fermin struck out to end the threat. They put on a couple of runners in the seventh against reliver Garrett Crochet, but pinch-hitter Edward Olivares’ blooper to center turned into a force out at second base.

The Royals fall to 14-33, and will have to win tomorrow with a yet-to-be-named starting pitcher to avoid a sweep. Game time is at 1:10 CT.